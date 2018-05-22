DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces she adopted a baby

The mayor of the nation’s capital is a mom after adopting a newborn.

Democrat Muriel Bowser announced the adoption in a statement Monday. Her office did not disclose the baby’s sex, name, age or photograph.

Bowser has never married or had any children.

The 45-year-old told WUSA-TV she decided to start the adoption because it was a “great time” in her life and she had “so much to share with a baby.” She said notification that the baby was available came “much sooner” than she expected.

Bowser says she will be taking the next week or so to enjoy time with the baby.

The mayor says she is looking forward to help the baby grow into a wonderful Washingtonian.

Bowser is seeking a second term as Washington’s mayor.