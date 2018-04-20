DC lawmaker's make-good visit to Holocaust museum after controversial comments goes awry

A Washington, D.C., council member who came under fire last month for asserting that rich Jews control the weather, drew more criticism this week when he abruptly left a Holocaust museum after making more eyebrow-raising comments.

In March, Democrat Trayon White made a Facebook video in which he complained about snowfall in the nation’s capital.

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man,” he said. “Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation.”

He added: “And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man.”

During the 19th century, the Rothschild family had one of the world’s largest fortunes, amassed through banking and other endeavors.

DC COUNCIL MEMBER APOLOGIZES AFTER BLAMING SNOWFALL ON JEWISH BANKERS CONTROLLING CLIMATE

After facing accusations of anti-Semitism, White paid a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in the capital. But rather than put the controversy to rest, White and his team made offensive comments and left the tour early, sparking another furor, the Washington Post reported.

“Are they protecting her?” asked the lawmaker, as the tour looked at a 1935 photograph showing a woman surrounded by Nazi soldiers while having a sign hanging from her neck reading “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.”

“No,” the guide explained to White, according to the paper, noting that the Nazi stormtroopers were marching the woman through.

“Marching through is protecting,” White incredulously responded.

“I think they’re humiliating her,” the guide explained.

White’s response prompted mockery on social media, with New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait tweeting: “Free advice for any pol who has to visit the Holocaust Museum to prove he’s not anti-semitic: Just assume the Nazis are the bad guys in all the exhibits.”

Halfway into the 90-minute tour, White suddenly disappeared, but texted Rabbi Batya Glazer, a director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, who was also in attendance, that was expected at a meeting elsewhere.

However, White was later seen standing alone outside the museum, according to the Post. He didn’t respond to questions on why he left the tour early.

But that wasn’t the end of the controversy. Though White left, some of his staff members stayed for the remainder of the tour, examining an exhibit on the Warsaw Ghetto.

As the guide was telling how about 450,000 Polish Jews were crowded into one small area, one aide of White asked if the ghetto was similar to “a gated community.”

The Rabbi quickly explained to the aide: “Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” she said. “More like a prison.”