DC Democratic lawmaker donated to event where Farrakhan denounced Jews

D.C. City Councilman Trayon White Sr. (D.) donated to an event in Chicago where National of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan again denounced Jews.

White donated $500 from his constituent services account to the Chicago event known as “Saviours’ Day,” the Washington Postreports. Campaign finance law dictates that the constituent services account’s privately-raised funds must be used on D.C. residents.

White denied knowing about the payment. However, the account’s treasurer, Darryl Ross, said otherwise.

“He said to me, ‘I want you to make a payment to the Nation of Islam for Saviours’ Day,’” Ross told the Post. “So I went on the website to get the information I needed in order to make the payment.”

