DC art exhibit features Ivanka Trump look-alike vacuuming, invites visitors to toss crumbs at her

A Washington, D.C. museum has launched an exhibit that features an Ivanka Trump look-alike and invites onlookers to toss crumbs onto a pink, plush carpet for her to vacuum up — supposedly in the name of celebrating feminism.

“Ivanka Vacuuming,” by artist Jennifer Rubell, is an exhibit that CulturalDC is running at the Flashpoint Gallery from Feb. 1-17. The exhibit features a woman, who looks startling like President Trump’s eldest daughter, clad in a pink dress and stilettos while wielding a vacuum next to a giant pile of bread crumbs.

“Inspired by a figure whose public persona incorporates an almost comically wide range of feminine identities—daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde— ‘Ivanka Vacuuming’ is simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing,” a press release for the exhibit says.

In front of the Ivanka look-alike, viewers will see a “white pedestal” with a giant pile of crumbs. Visitors are “invited” to throw crumbs onto the carpet, “watching as Ivanka elegantly vacuums up the mess, her smile never wavering.”

“Here is what’s complicated: we enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum,” Rubell said in a statement. “That is the icky truth at the center of the work. It’s funny, it’s pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more.”

She added: “We like having the power to elicit a specific and certain response. Also, we know she’ll keep vacuuming whether we do it or not, so it’s not really our fault, right?”

The press release for the exhibit explains that throwing the crumbs, and Ivanka vacuuming them, “is not a stand-in for one feeling, one relationship or one point of view toward this powerful and sexualized female form,” but instead is “intentionally open to multiple, often contradictory interpretations that are critical of the interpreter as they are of the subject.”

Those who can’t attend the bizarre piece of performance art are invited to view it via livestream.

Fox News has reached out to the White House for comment on the exhibit, but has not yet gotten a response.