Daytona Beach Bike Week motorcycle crash kills 3, investigators say

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from New York, and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed in a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach Bike Week, according to a report.

The crash happened about 12:24 a.m. when two motorcycles collided early Tuesday morning.

The New York man on a dark blue 2012 Harley-Davidson with the woman as passenger allegedly tried to change lanes and crossed into the way of the Missouri man on a maroon 2018 Harley-Davidson.

All three were knocked off their bikes during the collision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification to family.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending, police said.