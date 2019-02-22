Daylight saving time bill dies in the House

BOISE, Idaho ー Daylight saving time in Idaho is here to stay after House members rejected a proposal to opt out of the semi-annual time change it on Friday, February 22.

House Bill 85 sparked a vigorous debate among House members, many of whom expressed their concern with how opting out of daylight saving time would impact small businesses in the state. Representative Mat Erpelding told lawmakers the change would not only impact the outdoor recreation businesses, particularly single day guiding trips, but the customers as well.

“When I used to guide on the Payette just outside of Boise…I knew that my last start time on that river was 6:00 PM and I could be off of the river by 9:00 PM just before the sun went down, which gave me enough time to pack the vehicles and then get back to Boise without being in the dark,” Rep. Erpelding said. “If you change this, you make it so that the latest I can put on the river now is 5:00 PM which impacts people who work and people who recreate tend to be people who work nine to five…they want that hour in the evening.”

Representative Barbara Ehardt said the change would also impact youth sports programs, particularly in the Idaho Falls community where 130 baseball teams only have two fields with lighting for games after sundown.

“There’d be no way for them to finish playing, not to mention the soccer teams,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt said.

Despite the passionate debate, lawmakers did find moments to laugh especially when the bill’s sponsor Representative Christy Zito offered a light hearted rebuttal to opponents of the bill before the vote.

“This has been one of the most interesting things I think I’ve done since I’ve been a representative is to get all of these calls in the spring when we make the time change, spring ahead, ‘do something, do something, do something,’ Representative Zito said. “So, then you go to do something…it’s just been fascinating the phone calls and the information…I would just respectfully submit to you vote your conscience and when your constituents call me next here in just a few weeks when we change, I would be more than happy to give them your phone numbers.”

Idaho kids, families and businesses won’t have to worry about losing daylight saving time this year. The 15-55 vote killed the proposal on the House floor.