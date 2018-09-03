David Hogg, activists raise thousands for billboard featuring Trump's tweets of Ted Cruz

Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and other activists are working to stop Texas Sen. Ted Cruz from winning reelection by raising thousands of dollars to purchase a mobile billboard that will feature some of President Trump’s scathing tweets about his former Republican rival.

Antonio Arellano, a Texas-based activist was joined by Hogg and political activist Claude Taylor to launch the GoFundMe page, which seeks to raise the $6,000 needed for a billboard, The Washington Post reported.

In a description on the GoFundMe page, the billboard is intended to be used as a reminder of Trump’s words regarding Cruz during the heated 2016 Republican presidential primary. The hatchet has long since been buried between the two men, however, and last week Trump announced he would headline “a major rally” for Cruz in October. Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke is challenging Cruz in November for the Senate seat.

DAVID HOGG SAYS HE PLANS TO RUN FOR CONGRESS WHEN HE’S 25

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump nicknamed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” appeared to make fun of the senator’s wife’s appearance and even lent support to a conspiracy theory suggesting Cruz’s Cuban-born father had a hand in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Cruz responded by calling Trump “a sniveling coward,” ”a pathological liar” and “a serial philanderer.”

The GoFundMe campaign raised $9,760 as of Monday morning, surpassing its goal of $6,000.

“Congratulations! Thank you to your support our campaign has reached its goal,” an update on the website stated. “We are no longer accepting donations at this time.”

Hogg rose to prominence after becoming a gun-control activist following the deadly shooting at his high school. Last month, the 18-year-old told New York Magazine he planned to run for the House of Representatives when he’s 25.

BETO O’ROURKE REPORTEDLY TRIED TO FLEE SCENE BEFORE 1998 DRUNKEN-DRIVING ARREST, WITNESS SAID

“So many wonderful selections to choose from…Thank you @POTUS,” Hogg tweeted with screenshots of Trump’s tweets attacking the Texas senator.

Arellano told The Washington Post the billboard would be “a mobile truck with two sides, and could carry two different tweets at once, one on each side.”

A Democrat in Texas hasn’t been elected to statewide office since 1994, the longest such political losing streak in the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.