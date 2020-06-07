David Dorn shooting: Arrest, murder charge announced in killing of retired St. Louis police captain June 7, 2020 KID News National News close Video Former St. Louis County Police Chief reacts to David Dorn’s death Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch joins ‘America’s News HQ.’ A man has been arrested and faces charges including murder in last week’s shooting death of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn amid riots and looting there, officials announced Sunday. This is a developing story; check back for updates.