Daughter of Britain’s ‘first gay dads’ approves of father dating her ex-boyfriend

The daughter of Britain’s “first gay dads” spoke out about her parents’ split on Monday, saying she’s happy one of her dads has found love with her ex-boyfriend.

Saffron Drewitt-Barlow, 19, is totally fine with her dad Barrie Drewitt-Barlow taking up with 25-year-old Scott Hutchison, whom she used to be linked to, she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Scott is one of my best mates and I am happy that he and daddy can finally feel comfortable enough to talk about their relationship,” Saffron wrote in a post shared by Barrie.

The teenager revealed that things were never romantic with Scott, and that she was only pretending to date him to keep his sexuality secret after he came out to her years ago.

“It is time you all knew there was NEVER any more than a friendship between us…,” she wrote. “Scott had told me he was gay years ago and I agreed to help him keep his secret by pretending to be his girlfriend. That, I’m happy to say, was it!”

Barrie, 50, shared his daughter’s post from her private account on his own, with the caption: “Love my baby girl so much x this should shut a few of those t—- up!”

He and Tony, 55, were England’s first same-sex couple to be named on a birth certificate as parents nearly 20 years ago.

Over the weekend, Barrie told The Sun that he and Tony had split after 32 years and that he was now dating his daughter’s former beau.

“I’ve fallen in love with Scott and he has done the same,” Barrie told the outlet.

“I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony and half my age. But when you know something is right, it’s right.”

The men still live happily under one roof with Scott, Saffron and their four other children in the family’s $7.5 million Florida mansion.

Barrie said that while Tony is his “true love,” they grew apart in recent years and were sleeping in separate bedrooms. That fact, together with Tony’s deteriorating health following a 2006 cancer diagnosis, led them to drift “into a platonic relationship.”

Saffron said she and her siblings are totally accepting of their dad’s new relationship with Scott, who helps to care for ailing Tony.

“My parents are my best friends and although ‘officially’ they are not together like that any more they remain the best of friends and care for each other better than any other parents I know,” she wrote.

“My brothers, dad and I are extremely happy for Scott and daddy who cares day and night for my sick dad.”