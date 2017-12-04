Daughter: Contractor died of issues tied to Iraqi abduction

The daughter of an American man who was abducted in Baghdad last year says he has died from complications stemming from his month in captivity.

Amanda Frost says her father, Russell Frost, died Thursday at his home in Wichita, Kansas.

Frost was working as a contractor in January 2016 when he and two co-workers, Amr Mohamed and Waiel El-Maadawy, were abducted in Dora, a mixed neighborhood that is home to both Shiites and Sunnis. Iraqi officials said they were in good health when they were handed over to the U.S. Embassy the following month.

But Amanda Frost says her father lost more than 40 pounds in captivity because of dehydration and malnutrition, which caused kidney problems.

The Americans have sued, alleging that Iran and a prominent Shiite cleric gave material support to their abductors.