Dangerous South Carolina prison secured after 'mass casualty incident,' officials say

One of South Carolina’s most dangerous prisons was secured early Monday after a “mass casualty incident” involving multiple inmates at several housing units, officials said.

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at around 2:55 a.m. after incident involving inmates in three housing units, the South Carolina Department of Corrections wrote on Twitter. The incident started at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

All prison staff and responding law enforcement were safe after the incident, the South Carolina Department of Corrections wrote. The department added that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were assisting prison officials in its investigation.

Emergency services from several South Carolina counties responded to the “mass casualty incident,” Lee County Fire wrote in a tweet. Several local media outlets reported the local coroner was called to the scene

There wasn’t any more information immediately available on the incident.

Lee Correctional – located in Bishopville, 55 miles east of Columbia – has had several violent eruptions in the past.

In March, inmates at the prison held an officer hostage after taking control of a dorm room, The State reported. The inmates held the officer for about 25 minutes before it was secured by law enforcement.

In February, an inmate was killed by another inmate in a fight.

