Dan Coats steps down as director of national intelligence: read the letter

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats submitted his resignation to President Trump on Sunday. Below is the text of Coats’ letter.

Dear Mr. President:

I am grateful to you for providing me the opportunity to lead the Intelligence Community. Serving our nation as the Director of National Intelligence and as a member of your national security team has been a distinct privilege.

I am pleased with the accomplishments the ODNI and the broader Intelligence Community have achieved. We have established a shared vision called IC 2025 and focused our initiatives to ensure that the Intelligence Community is best positioned to address the continuing evolution of threats facing our nation. I have ensured that we have the capabilities necessary to protect against those who would do us harm, including through reauthorization of Section 702 authority, establishment of an election security executive to support the whole-of-government effort to address threats against our elections, reforms to the security clearance process, and improvements to our budget processes. I have overseen the selection of new, extremely capable leaders across the IC, and within the ODNI, have transformed its focus, structure, and integration efforts to ensure you have the best, most timely, and unbiased intelligence possible.

The Intelligence Community is stronger than ever, and increasingly well prepared to meet new challenges and opportunities. As we have previously discussed, I believe it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. Therefore, I hereby submit to you my resignation effective August 15, 2019.

Sincerely,

Daniel R. Coats