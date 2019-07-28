Dan Coats expected to resign as director of national intelligence in coming days, reports say

Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as the director of national intelligence (DNI), according to multiple reports, following months of speculation and public spats between President Trump and the intelligence community.

A senior administration official told Fox News that Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican, “would certainly be considered at the appropriate time” as a replacement, without elaborating. Ratcliffe has been cited as a top contender to take Coats’ place.

Speculation about Coats’ ouster has been lingering in recent days. Sources told Fox News earlier this month that Trump spoke to two people recently about the job. Among the candidates he was considering at the time were Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Fred Fleitz, who previously served as chief of staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Trump raised the possibility of the job with Fleitz as far back as February and asked if he was interested but did not offer it to him officially. It’s unclear how many other potential candidates may have been in the mix.

Last year at the Aspen Security Forum, Coats did a double-take when host Andrea Mitchell broke the news on stage that Vladimir Putin was planning a trip to Washington.

“Say that again?” he asked, to laughter in the audience. “OK, that’s going to be special.”

Coats later said he meant no disrespect to Trump, and admitted the moment was “awkward.”

“Some press coverage has mischaracterized my intentions in responding to breaking news presented to me during a live interview. My admittedly awkward response was in no way meant to be disrespectful or criticize the actions of the President,” Coats said.

Trump, meanwhile, has openly sparred with Coats. “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” he tweeted in January, after Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel testified about a threat-assessment report that called into question some of Trump’s foreign policy judgments.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” Trump said. “When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but a source of potential danger and conflict.”

