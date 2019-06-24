Dan Bongino calls out Congress: Throw your politics 'in the garbage' and fix the border crisis

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino called on Congress to throw their politics “in the garbage” and come together on ways to address the border crisis.

“These are kids, Steve. We had two toddlers turn up dead at the border. This isn’t a political issue. … Everybody needs to take all their politics and throw it in the garbage for two minutes here,” the former U.S. Secret Service agent said on “Fox & Friends.”

Bongino was referring to the news that the bodies of four people, including children, were recovered by Texas authorities along the border.

“Why can’t these politicians get together and say to themselves, ‘what is causing parents to put their kids in danger to do this?'” he asked.

Bongino said the “answers are easy” and it comes down to “broken asylum laws” and policies that incentivize migrants to make the dangerous journey to the border.

“Just fix it. Get your heads out of your collective butts and fix the damn thing!” he said.

Host Brian Kilmeade expressed hope that Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and White House adviser Jared Kushner are moving closer to a compromise.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” Bongino responded, adding that he doubts that Democrats want to close the loopholes because the mainstream media is successfully convincing people that President Trump is to blame.

“As if he hasn’t given the Democrats multiple opportunities to fix this,” he concluded.

President Trump announced Saturday that a planned mass roundup of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is being delayed for two weeks, in the hope that a bipartisan solution to the border crisis can be reached.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” he tweeted.