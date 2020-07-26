Dallas shooting outside bar injures 4, reportedly after men denied entry over coronavirus rules

Three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel at a Dallas sports bar, police said, by a suspect who had been denied entry, according to a report.

The alleged suspect, who is still at large, was among three men who weren’t let in to Harris’ House of Heroes II sports bar, which was at full capacity because of coronavirus rules.

Police said he went to his car and came back with an “assault-type weapon.” In the bar, he was “confronted by armed patrons,” and they exchanged gunfire. One of the men was critically wounded.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One patron who was inside during the shooting said she feared for her life.

“And so they pushed him out of the restaurant and locked the doors and he went into his car and he just started spraying the place,” Micaela Dartson said.

“There’s gunfire and glass flying everywhere and we all hit the floor,” she added. “You can tell it was an assault rifle. I mean, there was so many shots, it was unbelievable.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooter left the bar on Riverfront Boulevard before cops arrived at the scene.

One victim reportedly was shot in the arm. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The final victim was shot and declared in critical condition at a nearby hospital.