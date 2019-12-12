Dallas man gets 30 years in prison after calling on slaughter of ‘infidels’ for ISIS

A Texas man who railed against “infidels” in his support of ISIS, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for promoting the group online and lying to investigators, prosecutors said.

Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim, a U.S. citizen living in the Dallas area, was convicted in May on eight counts related to social media and supporting terrorism. He could have been sentenced to up to 88 years in federal prison.

“Mr. Rahim embraced a warped ideology on social media, promoting violence against innocent people, including Americans,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said in a prepared statement. “The Justice Department is committed to combatting terror at home and abroad.”

Evidence presented during his trial showed Rahim, 42, moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters for ISIS.

He is said to have used a push-to-talk direct messaging application to promote violence in the name of the terrorist group. In those messages, Rahim urged his followers to “kill and do not consult anyone. Kill by any means,” prosecutors said.

Rahim was arrested in 2017 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport while trying to board a flight to Amman, Jordan, prosecutors said.

When questioned by officers, Rahim denied supporting terrorism or promoting such violence, they said.

