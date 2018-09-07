Dallas cop fatally shoots neighbor in apartment she mistakes for her own, police say

A Dallas police officer returning home from work fatally shot a neighbor on Thursday after she mistook his apartment for her own, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said in a news release on Friday the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift. She called dispatch to report the shooting and told responding officers she believed the victim’s apartment was her own when she entered it.

It was not immediately clear how the officer got inside the apartment or what led to the shooting.

OHIO SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER USED TASER TO WAKE SLEEPING STUDENT: POLICE

“I won’t go into that information right now,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a spokesman for the police department, said. “I mean, we have not interviewed her, and like I said this is just a preliminary statement. We still have a lot to do in this investigation. … This is all we can give you at this time.”

The victim was identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26, FOX 4 News reported. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, who hasn’t been named, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. She was not injured in the shooting. The police department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a joint investigation.

Harding University, a private university in Searcy, Arkansas, said Jean was a native of the Caribbean country St. Lucia and often led worship services at the school’s campus. He graduated from the school in 2016. Since then, he’s been working in risk assurance for accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, the school said.

FIRED PHILADELPHIA OFFICER ACCUSED OF HOMICIDE IN FATAL SHOOTING

Jean’s mother, Allie, questioned how the deadly mix up occurred.

“Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment,” Allie Jean told NBC News. “He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside.”

Allie said her son was a good student and was active in his church.

“We were very, very close,” she said. “We would talk about everything, about politics. Botham loved everyone, and everyone loved him.”

Residents were also shocked by the incident.

“[It’s] super scary because the police are supposed to protect you and then they come home and, you know, you’re just hanging out in your own house and then they come home thinking they’re home or whatever. I don’t know if she was tired but that’s pretty scary,” Richard Healy Nelson, who lives in the complex where the shooting occurred, told FOX 4 News.

“It’s terrible. I hope it’s just a tragic accident and nothing more than that,” Tomiya Melvin, who lives nearby, told Dallas News. “This area appealed to me because it always seemed so safe, and so far it has been. But I won’t be leaving my door unlocked anymore, that’s for sure.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.