Dad may have been drunk when he left son, 3, in truck, police say

An Oklahoma corrections officer arrested in his 3-year-old son’s death may have been intoxicated when he allegedly forgot the toddler inside a hot truck Thursday, authorities said.

Adam Kolar, 33, and a friend found the child unresponsive inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up around 5 p.m., FOX25 Oklahoma reported. The friend told a 911 dispatcher that the toddler had been left inside between 90 minutes and two hours.

“[The child] was left in the vehicle in the car seat,” Kolar’s friend said in a 911 call obtained by KWTV-TV. “We finally found him in the car. He’s unconscious right now, and he’s drooling. We need somebody here now.”

Kolar was performing CPR on the child when police and paramedics arrived, the station reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Kolar, who was watching the toddler while his wife was at work, gave off an “odor of alcohol” and had “slurred speech” while being interviewed. Investigators say possible intoxication may have caused Kolar to forget the child was in the truck.

“[The child] was left in the vehicle in the car seat. We finally found him in the car. He’s unconscious right now, and he’s drooling. We need somebody here now.” – Friend of Adam Kolar, speaking to 911 dispatcher

Authorities were to perform a test of Kolar’s blood alcohol level to determine whether he was drunk.

Meanwhile, police said they were trying to piece together a timeline of events to determine exactly how long the boy was inside the hot truck.

Kolar was charged with first-degree murder Friday and was being held at the El Reno City Jail.