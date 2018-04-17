Da Silva's party says his passport, clothes stolen in Brazil

Personal items belonging to former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva including his passport and clothes have been stolen in the city where he is jailed.

Da Silva’s Workers’ Party said Tuesday that the items were taken from a car parked outside a hotel where the party has set up an office in Curitiba. The southern Brazilian city is where the former president began serving his corruption conviction April 7.

Parana state police did not respond requests for comment.

Also on Tuesday, lawmakers on the Brazilian Senate human rights committee visited da Silva for two hours. Previously, he had been allowed to see only his lawyer and members of his family.