DA: Police didn't respond to Milwaukee murder suspect's call

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man accused of killing a teenager with a hammer and knife called police during the attack to make it seem like someone broke into their house but officers never arrived.

The details are in court documents Wednesday charging the suspect’s mother and 17-year-old brother for allegedly helping him elude police.

Prosecutors filed a homicide charge Tuesday against 21-year-old Malik Terrell. Wednesday’s documents say Terrell called police after he and his 15-year-old brother attacked 15-year-old Dennis King while questioning him about a stolen video game system.

It’s unclear if King was still alive when police were called. Police spokesman Sgt. Sheronda Grant didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Terrell and his younger brother burned King’s body after Terrell stabbed him in the neck.