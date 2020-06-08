Czech Republic flash flooding leaves 1 dead, 1 missing as dozens rescued

PRAGUE – One person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic, rescuers said Monday.

Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 140 miles east of Prague, were flooded by 3.3 feet of water following thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains overnight.

Firefighters look on a car trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo via CTK/Ludek Perina)

Police said a 48-year-old woman has died while a 74-year-old woman is missing.

Regional firefighter spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars or directly from the water.

A car is trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo via CTK/Ludek Perina)

The raging water also destroyed a road bridge.

At least one person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash flooding in the northeastern Czech Republic. (AP Photo via CTK/Ludek Perina)

The situation was calming down Monday morning.