Cyprus says it could send more light arms to Iraqi Kurds

Cyprus’ foreign minister says the island nation could send more light arms and ammunition it no longer needs to Iraqi Kurds to assist in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Ioannis Kasoulides said Friday that Cyprus has already dispatched two shipments of Serb-made Zastava assault rifles and ammunition to Kurdish fighters, delivered by U.S. authorities.

Kasoulides says any further assistance would be sent in consultation with Cyprus’ partners in the anti-IS coalition. He notes that Cyprus fully supports Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Cyprus’ top diplomat says France helped to deliver unused Cypriot light arms and ammunition to Lebanon’s armed forces to thwart attacks from extremist groups on its northern border. Jordan received similar assistance.