Customs officers at O'Hare Airport seize 'prohibited' medical test kits

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago seized several packages this week containing prohibited testing kits for a variety of ailments, including the coronavirus, officials said.

The packages were screened at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday after arriving from the United Kingdom.

In addition to the coronavirus, the alleged kits also screen for meningitis and salmonella, among other diseases, a CBP statement reads.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Not all the COVID-19 test kits were in each parcel, and there was generally just one COVID-19 test kit within groups of other alleged test kits for meningitis, IVF, MRSA, onion, apple, salmonella and others,” the agency said.

The alleged kits were turned over to the Food and Drug Administration for analysis. The agency seized suspected fake coronavirus test kits at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) last week.

“Counterfeit products have serious consequences to everyone,” said Hans Leiterman, assistant area port director in Chicago. “CBP seizures of illegally imported counterfeit merchandise helps protect the health and safety of U.S. citizens, and the reputation of marketplaces involved in these transactions.”

The seizure comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to increase as testing kits become more widely available. The Trump administration came under heavy criticism for a shortage of testing kits during its first stages in response to the pandemic.

Trump has since announced partnerships with larges businesses to expand testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, recently said Trump is not to blame for the delay, but it was caused by a technical glitch and other factors.

Celebrities and even professional athletes have been accused of receiving preferential treatment and have faced criticism over receiving tests despite not showing symptoms or having had previous exposure to the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

For others, long lines and dwindling supplies are slowing down efforts for those who need it.

“The testing process has been difficult,” Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a disease and prescription specialist and CEO and founder of the La Jolla Laser Surgery Center, previously told Fox News. “Initially the test kits were flawed, and burdensome rules and strict criteria contributed to hospitals and doctors struggling to test widely for the coronavirus. These delays have made it impossible to get a true picture of the outbreak.”

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.