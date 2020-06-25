Cuomo suggests people call Health Dept on those defying travel advisory

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested during an interview that people report those who fail to follow his coronavirus quarantine guidelines after traveling into the state from certain places.

The Democratic governor was asked about his newly instated travel advisory during a Wednesday appearance on his brother’s CNN show, “Cuomo Prime Time.” The advisory — which Cuomo announced earlier that day with governors from New Jersey and Connecticut — calls on travelers coming from states with COVID-19 cases that surpass a certain threshold to quarantine for 14 days.

“When you land in New York, you come through an airport, we know who you are. We know what flight you took and we’ll do random checks,” said Cuomo, when asked by his younger brother how he intends to enforce the plan.

“You could get pulled over by a police officer, who could ask you questions. You could go to a meeting and somebody could ask you and then call the Department of Health, so there are a number of ways to enforce it,” he said.

The “travel advisory,” which took effect on Thursday, currently impacts more than a half-dozen states, including Florida and Texas.

“It’s an honor system,” Cuomo continued, “but if you violate it and an inspector calls you or shows up at your address and you’re not there, you’ll break the law, you’ll have a mandatory quarantine and you’ll pay a several thousand dollar civil penalty.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Cuomo hosted a press conference to announce the new advisory, accompanied by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, both via videoconference.

On Thursday, he told CNN’s New Day travelers should expect “random” check-ins.

“We’ll have inspectors who are randomly looking at names on the [flight logs] and following up to make sure you’re quarantining,” he said during the interview. “And if you’re not, then you’re in violation of the law and you will have a mandatory quarantine and you’ll be fined.”

The Cuomo administration said violators in New York will be subject to mandatory quarantine and face fines from $2,000 to $10,000. It was not clear what, if any, penalties violators in New Jersey and Connecticut will face.

The quarantine applies to people coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over seven days.

As of Wednesday, states over the threshold include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas, Cuomo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.