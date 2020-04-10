Cuomo calls for creation of national coronavirus 'Heroes Compensation Fund'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government to set up a “COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund” to assist those who have been battling coronavirus on the front lines — similar to what was done after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fund, he said on Friday, would support health care workers and other essential staff who have contracted the coronavirus themselves and their families.

“After 9/11, Congress created a Victims Compensation Fund. I’ve been working with our congressional delegation — we think the federal government should set up a Heroes Compensation Fund to compensate our health care and other frontline workers for what they did here,” Cuomo said. “Saying ‘thanks’ is nice, actually providing assistance is even better.”

The call comes as New York state reported a negative number in ICU admissions for the first time during “this intense journey,” Cuomo announced, explaining how there are 17 less people in intensive care statewide than the previous day.

“We are cautiously optimistic we are slowing the infection rate,” he added.

But he also reported another 777 deaths, bringing New York’s overall death toll to 7,844.

On the economic front, Cuomo says the state will be pouring an additional $200 million into its emergency food assistance program to help more than 700,000 low-income households.