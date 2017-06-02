Cultural celebration preparations underway at Holt Arena

It’s one of the largest cultural celebrations ever. And it’s coming to Holt Arena in Pocatello.

Thousands of youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are putting on a cultural event Saturday night. The cultural event is part of the weekend celebrations in honor of the dedication of the Idaho Falls LDS temple.

There are 12,000 kids from around Eastern Idaho participating. It includes several stakes such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Ririe, Terreton, Rigby and several others. The kids range in age from 12 to 18.

The theme for the cultural event is “Temple by the River – Reflections.” It includes musical numbers, dance numbers and narrations of the cultural history of the Snake River Valley.

Both the public and several church officials and leaders will be in attendance. There will be four general authorities: Elder Wilford Andersen, Elder K. Brett Nattress, Elder Bradley D. Foster, and Elder Richard J. Maynes, presidency of the seventy. Also in attendance will be Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Quorom of the Twelve Apostles and President Henry B. Eyring, of the First Presidency.

Both kids and parents said they’re excited for this rare and unique opportunity.

“I think it’s an amazing experience,” said Jennifer Reynolds, from the UCON stake. “I’ve told my son many times that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you. The opportunity that you have to participate in this is just beyond amazing.”

“I’m already planning on wearing waterproof mascara because this is just such a unique opportunity,” said Michelle Summers, from the Rigby South Stake. “I know everyone here is just going to feel so much peace and joy and love and I know I’ll be crying.”

“It’s really eye-opening to think that outside of this state, more people will think about Idaho, more people will think about our culture, more people will think about our little towns and everything,” said Alli McKinlay, from the Rigby East Stake. “It’s kind of cool that we all came together and I think it will be cool for the general authorities to see that.”

“It’s been worth it,” said Sariah Scott, from the Terreton Stake. “Just to have the spirit with me and I’m going to get so many blessings from this I think and the people I’ve met – all the work has been worth it.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Holt Arena. Those with tickets are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. For those who do not have tickets, it will still be broadcast to local stake centers for people to see.

]]>