A Cubana Airline passenger jet crashed after taking off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday, reports stated.

Local media reported the Cubana flight from Havana to Holguín, a city in eastern Cuba, had 137 people on board.

The Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

