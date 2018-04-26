'Cry Closet' may help Utah students overcome stress of final exams

Students at the University of Utah will have the opportunity to relieve stress during finals week by locking themselves in the school’s Cry Closet for a short period of time.

A student’s tweet about the Cry Closest went viral Tuesday.

The small room in the middle of the Marriott Library on the Salt Lake City campus features a narrow door with dark lining, a plush floor and stuffed animals inside, according to FOX13 Salt Lake City.

“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. “This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.”

Jana Cunningham, the school’s communications specialist, told the station that the Cry Closet is mainly for students who are feeling overwhelmed with the stresses of finals.

“It’s a great place to just come and decompress, and that’s really what it’s for,” she said.

One Twitter user blasted the school as “pathetic” for installing the room in the library.

“This is beyond pathetic, first we tried to have Swoop be our mascot now this,” the user wrote. “Way to prepare students for the real world. Wonder how many prospective employers have cry closets?”

Swoop, a red-tailed hawk, became the university’s sports mascot after depictions of American Indians were dropped.

The school said the cry closet will come down next Wednesday, once finals are finished.