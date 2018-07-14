Crumbling captain's home is being dismantled ever so slowly

A crumbling gem of a home built in Maine by a sea captain is being dismantled in slow motion.

Searsport officials told the owner of the 150-plus-year-old home to tear it down more than two years ago. Doug Brown says he’s taking the building apart piece by piece at his own pace. He tells the Bangor Daily News he’s salvaging antiques and woodwork, including a cypress staircase.

Capt. Joseph Loomis Park built the house in the 1860s.

Tourists and others on heavily traveled U.S. 1 have watched the slow deterioration for years. The striking Victorian home is sagging and has holes in the roof.

Code enforcement officer Randy Hall says he’s weary of the slow progress. He says he could ask town officials to knock down the condemned building.