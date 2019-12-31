Crowd tries to storm US Embassy in Baghdad in response to airstrikes, report says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start the last day of the decade.

Hundreds of Iraqis attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after holding funerals for the 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia killed in U.S. airstrikes earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

Reporters for the AP described a chaotic scene on the ground and reported that the crowd shouted, “Down, down USA!”

The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday — days after a U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack.

SEN. SCHUMER DOUBLES DOWN ON CALL FOR WITNESSES

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Monday took up his push to have the Senate issue subpoenas that demand testimony from top Trump administration officials during the Senate impeachment trial after a new report claims to detail what occurred inside the administration during the decision to freeze aid to Ukraine.

Schumer on Monday pointed to a New York Times report published Sunday that claimed that Trump went forward with freezing the aid despite warnings from his top staffers, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his former adviser John Bolton.

TREY GOWDY CALLS OUT BIDEN OVER SUBPOENA FLIP-FLOP

Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday and ripped former Vice President Joe Biden for flip-flopping on whether or not he would honor a subpoena to testify before the Senate impeachment trial.

"If you don't like Joe Biden's answer, just wait about an hour and he'll give you the exact opposite," Gowdy joked to guest host Jason Chaffetz. "I found it dumbfounding. He single-handedly gutted one of the two articles of impeachment. When he said, 'By the way, you all are trying to remove a president from office for doing what I just promised to do.'

Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of ‘injustice’

China manufacturing holds steady in December

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Sunday’s U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria are an attempt to involve American forces in another Middle Eastern war.

“What we’ve heard routinely is that we’re coming out. We’re coming out. We’re coming out. Each time the president seems to be subverted and we end up with a few more troops left,” Macgregor told host Mark Steyn Monday about the continued presence of U.S. forces in Syria. “So it seems that your essential suspicion is probably accurate. This looks like an attempt to drag us into something.”

