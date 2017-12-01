Croatia to seek answers about ex-general’s death

Croatia’s justice minister says the country will seek answers from the U.N.’s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal about this week’s dramatic death of an-ex Bosnian Croat general, who died after drinking from a small bottle he said contained poison in the courtroom.

Drazen Bosnjakovic says Croatia will ask authorities in The Netherlands to be included in the ongoing investigation into the death Wednesday of Slobodan Praljak.

Bosnjakovic told Croatia’s state TV late Thursday that “much remains unclear, including how the poison was taken in, why security didn’t react in time and why medical help arrived so late.” He adds Croatia wants “all facts cleared about this tragic event.”

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia confirmed Praljak’s conviction and 20-year sentence for war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict in Bosnia.