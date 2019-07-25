Crews work to keep US 26 clear of mud and water

DUBOIS, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming highway crews have been busy this week keeping one of the roads leading to Yellowstone National Park open.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation says rain-induced water and mud flowed across U.S. 26/287, about 13 miles east of Dubois, twice this week.



Crews plowed mud and water off the highway on Monday and Tuesday



WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Jim Thomas says the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department aided the effort by washing mud off the highway.



Workers were able to avoid a highway closure by keeping one lane of traffic open with the use of flaggers.



U.S. 26/287 connects with U.S. 89/191 at Moran Junction south of Yellowstone.