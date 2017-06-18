Crews search Snake River near South Tourist Park for missing man

Members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire and Bonneville County Search and Rescue Dive Team spent Saturday night searching the banks of the Snake River near South Tourist Park for any sign of a man seen falling into the river.

Crews were called to the river just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Friends of the man told deputies they watched him fall into the river, according to witnesses. Rescuers focused their search on the banks of the river between South Tourist Park and the Sunnyside Road bridge near the power plant. Air Idaho was also brought in to help search the river.

“We have covered the river the best we can with our current resources,” Sgt. J. Martin with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said. “We have searched from here [South Tourist Park] down to the bridge. The further you get past that, the harder it gets to coordinate.”

Witnesses told deputies the man fell into the water near the buoy line at South Tourist Park. He was last seen floating downstream without a life jacket. The Snake River through Idaho Falls is currently running at just over 13 feet, according to the USGS gauge. Rescuers say the water is moving fast and is full of debris.

“The water is too dangerous to put anyone one,” Martin said. “We are not putting anybody on the water. Recovery efforts, search efforts will begin in the morning.”

Because of the river current and dangers on the water, crews suspended the search for the man early Sunday morning. Crews are expected to resume the search sometime later in the day.

]]>