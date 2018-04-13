Crews rescue man after minivan drives off California cliff

Crews have rescued a man after a minivan drove off a Northern California cliff.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rosemerry Blankswade says the minivan drove off the cliff Friday in Montara State Beach near Devil’s Slide.

KGO-TV aerial images from the crash site show a firefighter rappelling down the cliff and reaching a man standing among the rocks. The wrecked vehicle can be seen nearby being pummeled by the waves.

The man walked to the firefighter, was put in a harness and lifted up to a waiting ambulance, which then sped away.

The area is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of San Francisco.