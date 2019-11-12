Crazed man in China burns 51 kindergartners with chemical substance: reports

A crazed man burned 51 schoolchildren and three teachers with a chemical substance after scaling the wall of a kindergarten in southwestern China, according to reports.

The incident happened Monday in the Yunnan province city of Kaiyuan, according to ANI News and other media.

Government officials said a 23-year-old man with the surname Kong had been charged with spraying the children and three teachers with sodium hydroxide after gaining entry into the Dongcheng Kindergarten, ANI reported.

None of those who were sprayed suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the report. Only two of the injured suffered serious burns.

Police said the motive for the bizarre incident was Kong’s desire to seek revenge on society, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The South Morning China Post quoted government officials as saying the suspect bought the chemical substance online.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those exposed to sodium hydroxide can suffer irritation to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes, as well as an allergic reaction, the New York Post reported. Eye and skin burns, as well as temporary hair loss, can also occur.

Other schoolchildren in China have been killed and injured in other random incidents.

In September, a man who recently served time for attempted murder killed eight elementary school children and injured two others who were attending their first day of classes in the Hubei province city of Enshi, according to police.