Crashed Lion Air jet possibly found off Indonesia

Indonesian military officials say the Lion Air jet that crashed Monday minutes after takeoff may have been found in the Java Sea.

Hadi Tjahjanto, the armed forces chief, said a search and rescue team had identified the possible seabed location of the jet. The team had previously found debris and some human remains from the wreckage but not the main fuselage and the black boxes.

INDONESIA LION AIR FLIGHT CRASHES INTO THE SEA WITH 189 ABOARD, NO SURVIVORS EXPECTED, OFFICIAL SAYS

The 2-month-old Boeing jet crashed just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board, including two children and a baby. No survivors are expected.

Tjahjanto said a team would be sent to the identified location to confirm the findings.

Relatives of the victims have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify the victims of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.