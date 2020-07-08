Crane falls on London apartment building, killing at least 1 and injuring others

A 65-foot crane collapsed onto a block of apartments and two houses in east London Wednesday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring four others, authorities said.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene,” the London Ambulance Service said.

Four people were treated, including two people taken to the hospital with head injuries. Crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

A woman whose home was damaged told PA news agency she felt “traumatized.”

“I came out of the bathroom and if I had come out a second later, the attic door, which is above, could have fallen on me and that would have knocked me out,” said the woman, who did not wish to give her name. “The way that everything fell – if my brother or sister had been in their rooms, which is where it hit directly, I just cannot bear to think about it.”

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties as part of “a complex rescue operation.”

“This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident,” Ellis said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.