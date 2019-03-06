Cousins in love petition to be able to marry in Utah

A Utah couple says they’re in love.

They are also first cousins, making it illegal for them to marry in their home state.

The two tied the knot in Colorado instead, where it is legal.

But they’re also going to fight to change Utah laws.

The lovebirds say it started with a crush in second grade.

“It’s like second grade I remember I stopped her mother, I stopped her I said I’m going to marry Angie, and she said no I’m sorry you can’t but you can be friends,” said Michael Lee.

Family vacations would bring them together, but social norms would draw them apart again.

“This is something I’ve always felt very like it wasn’t. Life was unfair. Like why did the person I want to be with the most and had the most trash to the most natural feelings for why I did. Why did you have to be my cousin?” said Michael.

They reunited after 10 years this winter. Both recently single both ready to take the plunge.

“We’re like, ‘OK, this is crazy, but we’re adults now and we’re single now. We’re just going to go for it, and who cares what our family thinks?” said Angie.

They’re crossing two big hurdles to get married.

The most obvious is genetics.

According to researchers at Columbia University, first cousins share 12.5 percent of their DNA.

First cousins who have children face a four to seven percent chance of their child having a genetic disorder as opposed to a three to four percent chance for an average couple.

“The genetic consequences the biological content consequences are very small. It’s more, you know what people might think and say,” said Michael.

The second major hurdle is the law.

In Utah, it is illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are 65, and 55 if they can prove they are infertile, so the two went to Colorado yesterday to tie the knot.

“As soon as we crossed over the state border we’re not married anymore,” Michael said.

The two were gathering signatures and hope to change the law here in Utah.

“No one I’ve ever been with will make me feel as perfect as she does and her being my cousin and some of the responses is a small price to pay. I always loved you, Angie. You know that,” said Michael.