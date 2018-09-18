Court sets trial dates for man accused in horses' deaths

MGN Online

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – A southwestern Idaho man who was charged with misdemeanor animal abuse after four of his horses were found dead in a pasture earlier this year will go to trial in January.



The Argus Observer newspaper in Ontario, Oregon reports Shannon Pearce has been scheduled for trial on Jan. 9 and 10. The horses were found dead in a Payette County pasture in mid-July, and police say the water trough in the pasture was dry.



Pearce has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Animal abuse is generally a misdemeanor in Idaho with a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and one year in jail.