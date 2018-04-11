Court challenge filed against Sierra Leone election results

A member of the losing political party has filed a legal challenge to Sierra Leone’s presidential election, claiming irregularities and asking for a fresh vote.

Sylvia Olayinka Blyden’s petition asks the Supreme Court to nullify the results of the election in which Julius Maada Bio last week was declared the winner.

Bio, his Sierra Leone Peoples Party and the national election commission are being served copies of the petition on Wednesday.

Blyden is a member of the former ruling All Peoples Congress party. She seeks a fresh election within 90 days and the appointment of the parliament speaker as head of state until then.

Among the claims in her petition is that the voters’ register contained irregularities and that voting in SLPP strongholds was marked by intimidation of APC supporters.