Couple's anniversary trip turns into nightmare after violent assault

A couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary celebration turned into a nightmare in Midtown when a crazed man walked up to the pair, spit on the woman and then punched her husband in the face, police said Wednesday.

Jeremy Goldberg and his wife Paola, 35-year-old restaurateurs from West Orange, NJ, had just finished seeing the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” when they were attacked while walking along Eighth Avenue near West 35th Street at around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The assailant, identified as 40-year-old Derrick Boyce, suddenly spit at Paola — and then beat Jeremy in the face, leaving him with a bloodied mouth and bruising on his right cheek, police said.

The attacker fled the scene, but was nabbed by cops about 10 minutes later. He was charged with assault.

Boyce, who was awaiting arraignment Wednesday, has 31 prior arrests on his record, mostly for theft of service, cops said. His prior offenses also include: robbery, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

