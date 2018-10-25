Couple plunges to death at Yosemite National Park’s Taft Point, officials say

A couple plunged to their death from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park on Thursday, officials said.

The man and woman, who were not immediately identified, fell from Taft Point, which is 7,500-feet high, Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Authorities on Thursday were working to recover their bodies. The incident is under investigation, the National Park Service in California said in a statement.

The incident comes after another visitor died last month in the California park. Tomer Frankfurter fell to his death last month while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall waterfall. The Mariposa County coroner’s office said the 18-year-old’s death was considered an accident.

