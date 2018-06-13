Couple killed in wreck of classic Camaro after leaving relative's funeral

A Tennessee couple died Saturday after the vintage car they were traveling in “accelerated rapidly” and crashed shortly after leaving their relative’s funeral, authorities said.

Troy Jenkins, 49, and Cameo Sanders-Jenkins, 38, had just left the parking lot of a church where they attended a cousin’s funeral when their 1968 Chevrolet Camaro slammed into a rock wall, the Nashville Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

The couple was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

While the couple had been wearing their seatbelts, the ’68 Camaro had only lap belts because of its age, police said. The vintage car also didn’t have airbags installed.

Officers said “excessive speed” was likely the primary factor in the crash even though there were “signs of braking” before the Camaro hit the rock wall ahead of the Ashland City Highway intersection.

Amber Phillips, a relative, told the Tennessean that the Jenkinses had supported her and her young son “physically and emotionally” after his father was murdered two years ago — even helping her buy a house.

“They were amazing people,” Phillips told the paper. “I just can’t name one person they did not help in some way.”

Troy Jenkins worked in maintenance for a project management company, while Sanders-Jenkins had begun work as a real estate broker six years ago, the paper reported.

“She had a spark to her, and nobody pushed her around and nobody ran over her,” Daniel Miller, a fellow broker, told the Tennessean. “But she would also help anybody – her family, her friends – she was there for everyone.”