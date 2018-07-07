Couple killed in New Jersey house explosion

A couple in their 70s died Saturday morning in a fiery house explosion in southern New Jersey, according to reports.

The explosion at 6:15 a.m. in Newfield turned the two-story home into piles of scattered rubble, local media reported.

Foul play was not suspected, according to the local prosecutor’s office.

The blast was reported as a gas explosion, KYW-TV reported. It shattered the windows of nearby homes.

The station quoted family members as saying the victims were in their 70s and owned the home.

Debris was strewn over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a tree and power line. Utility workers were shutting off gas lines to homes in the area.

A next-door neighbor told the Vineland Daily Journal that the couple had an appliance delivered Friday.

“Just good people,” Wayne Ingling, a friend of the family, told the Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. “It shakes you up. It’s a really bad scene up there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.