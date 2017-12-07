County denies camp for children with cancer

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) – A nonprofit organization that serves children with cancer was denied the opportunity to develop a camp in Idaho.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports the Blaine County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday denied Camp Rainbow Gold’s appeal to develop a camp for children with cancer, upholding a Planning and Zoning Commission decision from April.
Lawyers from both sides – Camp Rainbow Gold, and the Concerned Citizens of the Wood River Valley, an opposition group – argued before the board at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
The Boise-based Camp Rainbow Gold has operated programs in the Wood River Valley for numerous years. The organization’s effort to build a permanent home in the Wood River Valley was rejected with the board’s vote to uphold the Planning and Zoning Commission decision.
