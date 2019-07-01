Cost of LDS Church mission to increase

©2019 BY INTELLECTUAL RESERVE, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced an update to guidelines regarding communication between full-time missionaries and their families on Friday, February 15, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Serving a mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be more expensive for many members of the faith.



Church leadership sent a letter last week announcing members will have to pay $500 a month starting in July 2020 for missions in 18 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. That is a 25% increase from $400 a month that has been the rate since 2003.



The increase is needed because of rising costs of rent, food, utilities and transportation.



There are currently about 67,500 missionaries around the world.