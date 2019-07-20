Cory Booker in 'geek love heaven' during San Diego Comic-Con visit

Cory Booker said he was in “geek love heaven” when he visited Comic-Con 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center on Friday.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey became the first 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful to visit the comic book convention this year. He spent his time interacting with voters, posing with those dressed as superheroes and trying on virtual reality goggles.

He even stepped inside a mock space capsule in the “Star Trek: Discovery” exhibit, the Los Angeles Times reported.

AS PRESIDENT, BOOKER HOPES TO WELCOME ‘NEW JERSEY GIANTS’ TO THE WHITE HOUSE

“I just love science fiction. I love fantasy adventure. You name it. It’s killing me right now that I haven’t seen ‘Spider-Man.’ Here for me is geek love heaven,” Booker told the newspaper.

Booker said the genres of entertainment celebrated at Comic-Con — both science-fiction and superhero stories — are a “wonderful part of our culture as a country.” Superheroes place value in individuals who dedicate their lives to service, doing good and helping others, he said.

“I grew up as a big superhero fan,” he told the newspaper. “They spoke to me where I was as a little kid. That was really, really helpful. They anchored me, but also helped me to dream. This kind of art is really a powerful shaping image of our culture.”

Booker also championed “Star Trek,” the science-fiction series narrative about the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) and its crew traveling through a futuristic space universe. He said “Star Trek” shows how mankind can overcome the challenges of poverty, hunger and racial tensions.

Booker has been in a relationship with actress and comic book writer Rosario Dawson, who frequents the convention, since October 2018, People reported.