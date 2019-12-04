Cory Booker compares his 2020 campaign to Obama's, says he can win Iowa caucus

2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker compared his campaign to former President Obama‘s Tuesday, predicting he would pull off an upset win in the Iowa caucuses.

“My campaign is evolving the same way President Obama’s did,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“The same way that Jimmy Carter and others who talked to the larger aspirational goals didn’t break through right away. But God, when our team is at number three in net favorably in Iowa and climbing, … 80 percent of the people have not settled on their final choice.”

“So we’re confident on our pathway to win in Iowa — to upset in Iowa,” Booker added. “We’re seeing local news write about the fact that we have the makings of an upset.”

Booker complained about Democratic debate qualifications and claimed that they keep quality candidates from reaching the stage.

“I believe these artificial hurdles for this debate stage right now are having the unintended consequences of having minority voices – which are essential to our party, essential to moving our party to the right – … being excluded,” he said.

“And that’s problematic for a party that will rely on Black and Latino – black and brown I should say – Asian-Americans and others, turning out in record numbers. Not just to win the presidency, but to win back critical Senate seat that we need from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia to Arizona.”

He also said there are more billionaires on the debate stage than black people and claimed the billionaires don’t have a legitimate shot at winning the Democratic nomination.

“I am concerned that the unintended consequences of the rules that have been written, allows a billionaire – and by the way, there will now be, if this race stays where it is right now, this 2020 election, we’ll have more billionaires than black people – that allows billionaires to be on that stage and not people that have legitimate chances to win the nomination,” Booker said earlier in the segment.