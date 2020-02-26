Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders missed most votes in Congress last year: report

Sen. Cory Booker‘s run for the presidency didn’t turn out the way he planned — but it appears he won a dubious honor: member of Congress who missed more votes than any other lawmaker.

In fact, Booker D-N.J., narrowly beat out Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for the distinction of missing more votes than anyone else in Congress last year, according to a report.

While running for president last year, Booker missed 65 percent of votes in the Senate, more than any other lawmaker in either the Senate or the House of Representatives, including those vying for the presidency, according to NJ.com, which cited data from Congressional Quarterly.

Sanders, the current frontrunner of the Democratic primary race, was a close second, missing 64 percent of votes in the Senate last year.

The vast majority of votes Booker missed were “procedural, symbolic, or non-binding,” a Booker spokeswoman said, according to NJ.com.

Booker ended his White House bid last month.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave an explanation to Vermont newspaper Seven Days last August.

“Bernie has made a commitment over this next year to give it his best shot to run for President and win. He’s all in. That sometimes comes at the expense of missing a few Senate votes, but if there are ever any votes that hinge on his presence, he will certainly be there,” Shakir said.

But some of the missed votes were on funding the Department of Defense, suspending the debt limit and bids to override President Trump’s vetoes of resolutions to block arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the newspaper noted.

Still, Sanders’ 64 percent mark was better than during his 2016 presidential run, when he missed 71 percent of Senate votes, Seven Days reported.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who suspended her presidential campaign last year, came in third, having missed 62 percent of votes, according to NJ.com.