Corsicans vote for single assembly to replace island’s 3

Voters on the French island of Corsica island are casting ballots in the first round of a territorial assembly election.

The election will establish a single assembly with 63 seats to represent the whole island, instead of the three that do now.

The change to a single assembly is not designed to give Corsica more autonomy. However, local leaders calling for more self-governance from France and others with separatist ambitions are expected to take the lead in Sunday’s voting.

Some in France fear the push for independence in Spain’s Catalonia region could embolden leaders of the Corsican separatist movement.

First round results from the assembly election are expected late Sunday. The second round of voting is scheduled for Dec. 10.